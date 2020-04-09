Popular

Roblox Egg Hunt 2020: every game you can find eggs in

By

Find all 49 eggs to bring home the special FabergEgg.

Roblox Egg Hunt 2020
(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

The Roblox egg hunt event is back this year and you've got a whole basket of them to seek out across more than 40 Roblox games. These eggs are more than just collectibles—every egg doubles as a special hat for your avatar, too.

First, grab the high-tech Eggphone from the Roblox avatar shop to start your egg hunt. That will get you going, but there are a whole lot of eggs, so we've got a checklist for you to help dig them all up. The requirements for nabbing each egg are slightly different based on which Roblox game you're playing, so get ready to look around for clues, secret egg agent.

In addition to all the hidden eggs, Roblox Corp says that special field agents, "Roblox admins, developers, and video stars" and hiding around your games "locked and loaded with launchers that fire three additional highly classified, highly exclusive eggs." With those three extra eggs, the 49 hidden eggs, and the grand prize FabergEgg, you've got a total of 53 to find this year.

The event runs until April 28th, so now's a good time to get crackin'! Here are all 49 games that you'll need to play to unearth those eggs and claim the FabergEgg of the New Decade. 

  1. A Wolf Or Other
  2. Adopt Me!
  3. Astral Hearts
  4. Bad Business
  5. Bear
  6. Bee Swarm Simulator
  7. Build A Boat For Treasure
  8. Deathrun Gameshow!
  9. Dragon Adventures
  10. Dungeon Quest
  11. Eg!
  12. Egg Simulator
  13. Epic Minigames
  14. Flop
  15. Ghost Simulator
  16. Theme Park: Gravity Oasis
  17. Hero Havoc
  18. Hotel Stories
  19. Break In
  20. Mad City
  21. Minery
  22. Monsters Of Etheria
  23. Murder
  24. My Droplets
  25. Plane Crazy
  26. Restaurant Tycoon 2
  27. Robloxian High School
  28. Robot Inc.
  29. Royale High
  30. Saber Simulator
  31. Scuba Diving at Quill Lake Remastered
  32. Shard Seekers
  33. SharkBite
  34. Sinking Ship - Roblox Britannic
  35. Ski Resort
  36. Speed Race
  37. Super Doomspire
  38. Super Striker League
  39. iEgg 12 Texting Simulator
  40. The Wild West
  41. Time Travel Eggventures
  42. Tiny Tanks
  43. Tower Defense Simulator
  44. Treasure Quest
  45. Ventureland
  46. Ultimate Driving: Westover Islands
  47. Whatever Floats Your Boat
  48. Zombie Rush
  49. Zombie Strike
PC Gamer

Hey folks, beloved mascot Coconut Monkey here representing the collective PC Gamer editorial team, who worked together to write this article!
See comments