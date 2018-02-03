Play Quake Champions at the PC Gamer Weekender and offer your feedback to Bethesda

Playing new and upcoming games at the PC Gamer Weekender in exactly two weeks will obviously be great—but what about playing them and having the chance to give your feedback about a game directly? Well that’s just what Bethesda is offering with Quake Champions.

Not only will you be able to go hands-on with Quake Champions on the show floor, the team from Bethesda will be present through the entire event, ready to listen to your direct feedback. They want to meet the game's players face-to-face and hear your thoughts.

Quake Champions is still in Early Access, so who knows? Maybe you'll influence some of the decisions made with the game as it heads towards full release. We’re already happy with how Quake Champions is looking, as you can read right here , but this is your opportunity to tell Bethesda what you think.

You can find out more about Quake Champions over on its official site , and keep up to date on the goings on with the game on the official Twitter account .