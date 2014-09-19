Popular

Outland announced for PC, will be on Steam later this month

By

It's been a good week for things unexpectedly coming to PC. Final Fantasy IV arrived while no-one was looking. Final Fantasy XIII was announced while everyone was looking. Metal Gear Collection isn't coming to PC, but only because it's clothes . Here's another: Outland, the Housemarque developed "polarity-switching" platformer. It'll now land on Steam at the end of the month, on 29 September.

Here's a short trailer to set the scene:

If you know what Ikaruga is, the easiest way to describe Outland is "it's Ikaruga but a platformer". If you don't know what Ikaruga is, then I should probably try a bit harder. Outland is a 2D platfomer in which you can switch colours between blue and red. All enemies and projectiles are one of these two colours, and you can't be harmed by same-coloured objects. Similarly, you can't harm same-coloured objects, and so will need to continuously switch in order to make it across the Metroidvania-style world.

I played it years ago, and broadly enjoyed it—some shitty boss fights aside. According to Housemarque , the Steam version will bring new campaign co-op and an improved checkpoint system.

It's an unexpected but pleasant announcement, then. Outland will cost $10/€10/£7 on release.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments