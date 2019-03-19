Oddworld: Soulstorm teaser takes us on a wild train ride

Oddworld Inhabitants showed off a sneak peek from an Oddworld: Soulstorm cinematic at Unity's GDC keynote. It was used to show off the rendering techniques the studio is using for its sequel to New 'n' Tasty, but if you don't care about rendering techniques, there's also a high-speed train chase.

Soulstorm is a direct sequel to New 'n' Tasty, itself a remake of the original Abe's Oddysee. It's not a remake of the original sequel, Abe's Exoddus, however; it's a completely new game, but with bits and pieces you might still recognise. Here's what Oddworld Inhabitants' Peter Chapman told us last year:

Soulstorm is a brand new game. I think some people are perhaps expecting some kind of remake but it’s definitely much bigger than that. We are telling the story of what happened with Abe after the events of New ‘n’ Tasty, so we are going to see some settings and perhaps some of the wider story elements that might be familiar to those that have a deep understanding of our older games.

Check out our full Oddworld: Soulstorm interview for more details.

If you want to know how the cinematic was put together, Oddworld Inhabitants also put together a video deconstructing it, which you can watch below.