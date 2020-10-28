Live
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Big Navi announcement - live updates
All the info from AMD's Big Navi livestream as they happen.
By Dave James
Today is big the AMD RX 6000 announcement, where we're going to hear the latest information from the red team about the Big Navi GPUs set to launch sometime in mid-November.
You can watch the full AMD RX 6000 livestream with us, and we'll be putting our reactions to the events as they unfold right here. The page will keep refreshing, so the deets will keep on coming! Kick back and watch 'Where Gaming Begins Ep. 2'.
So, where gaming kinda continues...
Erm. So, has AMD just won?
But there's also the RX 6900 coming on December 8, with RTX 3090-beating gaming performance.
So that's the two RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 cards coming November 18.
Seriously? Rage Mode? Anyways, it's a one-click overclocking mode which takes advantage of the headroom in your Big Navi card.
AMD has it's latency reducing technology too, turned on through Radeon Settings.
AMD's benchmarks show the RX 6800 XT outperform the Nvidia RTX 3080 in a bunch of games at 1440p.
Here's the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT specs in all their glory. That's a 300W TDP that Scott's standing in front of there...
Infinity Cache offers more than twice the bandwidth of a traditional GDDR6 memory subsystem.
So, there it is, AMD's Big Navi GPU. And it's big - 26.8bn transistors. Ooof. Just a little smaller than Nvidia's RTX 3080's 28.3bn.
"Absolutely the most powerful gaming GPU we've ever built."
Hey, it's us!
We've already seen some performance info about the new cards from the Ryzen 5000 announcement video earlier this month. So, at least one of the new RX 6000 cards can top 60fps at 4K.
Will that be the RX 6800 XT or the RX 6900XT?
We're just minutes away from Dr. Lisa Su taking the stage. What are we expecting? Launch date, pricing, and hopefully how the new cards perform against the latest Nvidia RTX 30-series cards too.
