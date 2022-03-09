Intel's Arc Alchemist cards slip to a May-June release timeframe

By published

The internet won't be happy if they're not 99.95% ready from day one.

Intel Alchemist GPU renders on a blue gradient background
(Image credit: Intel)
Audio player loading…

As news of Nvidia's RTX 40 series and AMD's upcoming RX 6000 series refresh does the rounds, we can't forget that Intel is putting the finishing touches on its Arc Alchemist series of GPUs. According to Igor's lab (via Tom's Hardware) the series should launch in May to June. That's a bit later than we originally thought but given the importance and high profile of this launch, it's no surprise Intel wants to take its time.

Igor's Lab says that qualification samples will tape out in one to two weeks from now. To use a game development term, this would mean that the cards have essentially gone 'gold'. QS GPUs and cards will be used by Intel's software developers to tune the drivers and be sent to GPU partners for integration into their own designs.

It's not an overstatement to say that the success or failure of Arc GPUs may come down to the quality of the drivers. The performance leaks so far suggest that Intel isn't aiming to compete at the top end of the market, but even if they are price competitive with Nvidia and AMD offerings, it won't matter much if the drivers aren't up to scratch. 

The last thing Intel wants is for forums or social media to be stuffed with complaints due to poor quality drivers. It's an area where Intel will have to raise its game if it's to win the hearts and minds of gamers. Repeats of things like the delayed Elden Ring driver won't garner any fans.

Tips and advice

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and AMD RX 6700 XT side by side on a colourful background

(Image credit: Future)

How to buy a graphics card: tips on buying a graphics card in the barren silicon landscape that is 2022

We have high hopes for Arc cards. If they can compete with the cards like the RTX 3050 to 3070 or RX 6500 XT to 6700 XT then Intel could steal a lot of market share in the high volume entry to mid range markets. But only if they are competitively priced and the drivers are well polished. 

The true gaming performance of the various Arc cards is unknown, but if leaks like this turn out to be accurate, then the high end cards could compete with the likes of the RTX 3070 Ti or RX 6800. That would be a good start for Intel. We look forward to reviewing these cards. 

Intel's Arc Alchemist cards should contribute to the downward trend in GPU prices. Greater supply along with less mining demand, lower prices and more cards for gamers to choose from at all prices points sounds good to us. Bring it on, Intel!

Chris Szewczyk
Chris Szewczyk

Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.
See comments