EVGA is throwing its parts into PC Building Simulator

You might not be able to find a GeForce GTX 1070 or any other GeForce 10 series card in stock without a big markup in price, but come March, you will at least be able to simulate a build with one. EVGA is making sure of that—the company has partnered with The Irregular Corporation to include a select list of components in PC Building Simulator.

"EVGA is thrilled to be working with the PC Building Simulator developers to allow gamers and enthusiasts to build their dream PC using EVGA hardware," said Jacob Freeman, Product Manager at EVGA. "EVGA has been powering PC gaming since 1999 and it is exciting to be included in one!"

In case you're not familiar with PC Building Simulator, it's an interesting project that, like it sounds, is centered around simulating the process of building a PC from scratch. It was developed by a Romanian programmer, and while rough around the edges, it showed promise and was later picked up indie developer The Irregular Corporation.

A few name brands have jumped on board in recent months, including Cooler Master, NZXT, Raijintek, and Futuremark, which added the ability to benchmark these virtual builds.

Now EVGA is joining the fray, bringing with it the company's DG-7 and DG-8 line of cases, its Supernova power supplies, and GeForce 10 series graphics cards.

It remains to be seen what the finished version of PC Building Simulator will look like, but we like that more companies are jumping on board. Having access to real-world parts adds authenticity. It also opens up a world of opportunities, depending on the direction all interested parties want to go—it would be neat to be able to virtually build a custom PC, and then have it link out to the lowest prices on the web.

We will find out soon enough, as the plan is to launch PC Building Simulator on Steam as an early access game on March 27.