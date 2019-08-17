Eliza is a visual novel about AI therapy from Zachtronics, out now

(Image credit: Zachtronics)

Zachtronics is famous for creating tricky, brilliant machine-based puzzlers like Opus Magnum and SpaceChem, but its new game is something completely different. Eliza is a intriguing visual novel about an AI counseling program, and it's out now.

It tells the story of Evelyn Ishino-Aubrey, a former high-flyer in the tech world who's returned to Seattle after a mysterious three-year absence. She works as a proxy for Eliza, a virtual counseling app: Evelyn's job is simply to read clients a script generated in real-time. "Is Eliza a technological marvel that brings therapy to those who otherwise couldn’t access it? Or is it an ineffective replacement and another vector for technology companies to gain control over our lives and humanity?"

As Evelyn confronts these questions and gets to know both Eliza's clients and employees, she begins to tackle her own inner turmoil, questioning everything about her past life.

I like the look of the hand-painted art and the game has original music from the composer of Zachtronics' other games, which means is should sound good, too.

It's $15/£11.39 on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store.

Thanks, RPS.