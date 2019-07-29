Cthulhu Saves Christmas sends ol' tentacle face on a quest to save Santa

Many years ago, Cthulhu saved the world. Sometime in the probably-not-too-distant future, the Sleeper of R'lyeh, the Great Dreamer, the High Priest of the Great Old Ones, will undertake an even more important and more meaningful task: Saving Christmas.

"Santa Claus has been kidnapped by the League of Christmas Evil and only Cthulhu can save him! Join Belsnickel, the Snow Maiden, and Baba Yaga-chan as Cthulhu Saves Christmas!" developer Zeboyd Games announced today. "Fight the Krampus, Mari Lwyd, and other Christmas League of Evil villains in unique, turn-based combat! Insanify your enemies! Build your R’lyehtionship levels with friends and foes in the life sim segments! Tentacles! Fun for the whole family!"

There's more in the way of exclamation points than actual detail in the announcement, which makes no mention of platforms. Cthulhu Saves the World was originally released on Xbox live in 2010 and didn't come to PC until until a year later, after a successful crowdfunding campaign. But the PC release was actually dramatically more successful than the Xbox Live version, and Zeboyd told Gematsu that PC is the primary platform this time around.

Despite the lack of information, it's a good bet that Cthulhu Saves Christmas won't stray too far from the 16-bit retro-RPG style of Zeboyd's previous games, which also include Cosmic Star Heroine, Penny Arcade's On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, and Breath of Death VII: The Beginning. Zeboyd said more information and a game trailer are coming soon.