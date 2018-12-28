Blizzard targets Twitch chat toxicity with new Overwatch moderation scheme

Blizzard is trying to clean up Twitch chat for Overwatch events with a new moderation system that requires viewers to link their Twitch and Battle.net accounts before they participate in chat.

The new system is being trialed on the Twitch channel for Overwatch Contenders, the development league for aspiring pro players. Season 3 quarterfinals matches start today and will run through Jan 12, and when you begin watching a stream you'll be prompted to link your Twitch and Battle.net accounts.

The aim is to create a "more positive viewing experience", Blizzard said on the Overwatch Contenders blog. It's not clear how exactly it will work: the developer didn't mention any punishment for Twitch chat toxicity, but the fact your accounts will be linked suggests that any punishments on Twitch could also have an impact on Battle.net.

Competitive Overwatch could certainly do with cleaning up its act. This year, Blizzard took action against a number of pro players in the Overwatch League for offences ranging from racism to homophobia. Last week, it launched a "player discipline tracker" that will keep a running record of players who violate the league's code of conduct, and the penalties they incur—there are already seven players on the list.