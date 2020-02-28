Popular

Amensia developer Frictional Games snuck a teaser trailer into its ARG

By

Who is Tasi?

Since December, Amnesia developer Frictional Games has been teasing its next game via an ARG, which started out as a largely empty website with a weird pulsating shape at the centre of it. Since then, it's grown into a fetus, while strange video clips have been discovered hidden in the site's code. Now a teaser trailer has been uncovered. 

'I am Tasi,' spotted on ResetEra, gives very little away. We see the teaser through Tasi's eyes as she mutters and panics, but they're closed for most of it. When she finally opens them, we can see a lone tree and an ominous glowing cave in the middle of a sandstorm, and then it cuts out. 

The way she keeps trying to remember her name or identity, reassuring herself that she's still Tasi, suggests memory loss—you know, like amnesia—or something kind of transformation. It looks like we'll just have to keep speculating. 

The earlier clips referenced the village of Shept in Kazakhstan and a partially successful experiment on something called the 'Triple Crown'. Weird objects, symbols painted on rocks—it's all peculiar stuff. 

Frictional Games still hasn't made any allusions to its next project and has remained silent in regards to the ARG, so it looks like it's going to be up to the internet sleuths to keep piecing it together.  

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments