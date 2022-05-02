A hardware hacker turned that horrid toy controller into a working one

Audio player loading…

A meme for years, the Fisher Price toy controller has mocked us with its terrible smile, dead glassy eyes, wretched songs, and its frankly heretical DCAB button layout. Now, controller hacker Dylan "Rudeism" Beck has cracked one open, wired it up, and made it into a functional controller. To wit, he has in fact kept the innards already there: It continues its grating chants and jarring music as you use it.

Here is a video, posted to Twitter, of Rudeism using it to play a bit of Elden Ring.

here's the Fisher Price Xbox controller in action!let me know what games you'd like to see me play with itand thanks to @Wario64 for the off-hand joke that inspired me to make this happen 😂 pic.twitter.com/3OETvcsEsIMay 1, 2022 See more

All my jokes aside, Rudeism's work is the kind of stuff we love to see. Custom controllers aren't just fun, they're a hobby for many, and a vital part of accessibility for those who need extremely divergent control schemes. Perhaps the cleverest bit of Rudeism's mod, to me, is that switch: The toy only has one joystick, unlike a modern controller, so flipping the little yellow switch on the bottom right tweaks the stick from "right" to "left" and the face buttons to alternate inputs like menu and start.

Rudeism's other crimes against controllers include modifications like beating Hades with a pomegranate or farming simulator with a tractor. Here's Rudeism's linktree, so you can find him wherever it is that you use the internet.

it's done.I've turned this Fisher Price toy controller into a fully functional Xbox controllerit can do anything a standard controller can do, PLUS it still makes all the annoying sounds it did originallydemo soon pic.twitter.com/yNIyCI8WSrMay 1, 2022 See more