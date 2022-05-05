Today's Wordle answer #320: Thursday, May 5

Have you been scouring the internet for the Wordle May 5 (320) answer? I know the feeling. The answer's just five keystrokes away so it should be easy, right? After all, there are only 26 letters in the English alphabet to choose from in the first place. So why are there days when I'm certain it'd be less trouble to set up a theme park on the moon?

Perhaps you've already breezed through today's challenge and came to look through our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I can help. I've got a handy clue, the answer just below that, and if you've never played Wordle before I can show you how to get started, too.

Wordle May 5: A helpful hint

Today's word is a baseball term, and it's used as a counter. International Wordle players and non-sports fans in general will be pleased to know this word's also the name of the planet's most famous donut eater.

Today's Wordle 320 answer

When you're down to your last guess and you've still got more grey boxes than you'd like, it's not worth risking your win streak. Let me help you out: the Wordle May 5 (320) answer is HOMER.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.