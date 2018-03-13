Twitch Prime now offers free games to subscribers

Twitch has sweetened its Prime pot with the addition of Free Games with Prime, a new program with a very self-explanatory title: If you subscribe to Twitch Prime, you'll get free games every month.

The program will kick off on March 15 with Superhot and Oxenfree, both very good games, plus two games from the Twitch Prime Indie Amplifier program, Shadow Tactics and Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation, and the top-down brawler Mr. Shifty. The next round of freebies will go out on April 1, and will include Tales From the Borders, Steamworld Dig 2, Kingsway, Tokyo 42, and Dubwars.

All eight games from the Indie Amplifier will eventually be given away through the program, and all free games will be yours to keep, even if you cancel your Twitch Prime subscription. That's a pretty sweet deal.

Twitch Prime debuted in September 2016, and is actually a part of Amazon Prime, which goes for $13 per month or $99 per year. It includes monthly game loot like skins and virtual currency, ad-free viewing, a free channel subscription every 30 days, discounts on boxed game releases on Amazon—and now, free games. Get the details here.