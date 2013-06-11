Transistor's Reveal Trailer shows off stellar vocals set over sci-fi gameplay

Transistor , the new action RPG from Bastion devs Supergiant Games , got a brand-new reveal trailer at last night's Sony E3 press conference. Lost in a sci-fi cityscape and lugging a +1 Sword of Logan Cunningham, protagonist Red sings her way through piles of robot enemies.

The new trailer doesn't show a lot of new gameplay above its PAX East footage . There are glimpses of some wild enemy design that prove Supergiant isn't going to be rehashing any of its old Bastion assets. The pausable combat and stylish environments look great, but we didn't see any information about the possible multiplayer elements hinted at by Supergiant's Greg Kasavin earlier this year.

For a better look at Transistor, check out Cassandra Khaw's hands-on preview of the game from PAX East .

For the latest from E3, check out our complete coverage .