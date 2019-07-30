Garfield Kart: Furious Racing is purring onto PC this November

(Image credit: Microids)

When he's not slurping lasagne and delivering caustic bon mots, Garfield is a kart racer. Or at least, that must be the case, because Garfield Kart: Furious Racing is a new karting game set to release for PC this November. Not only that, it's the sequel to a Garfield karting game that released back in 2013.

It may seem weird that there's a Garfield karting game, and it may seem weirder still that there's going to be another one. But remember: it was only last month that people were weirdly salivating over a Crash Bandicoot kart racing game, and Sonic recently got another one too. There's a Nickelodeon kart racer, a Cars kart racer, a Muppets kart racer... must I list them all? If you've got a mascot or an iconic creature, you make a kart racer for it, it's as simple as that. I respect that there's going to be a new Garfield kart racer. I think it's a good idea.

Garfield Kart: Furious Racing will feature 16 tracks, and it'll support up to 8 players online or 4 locally. The game modes range Grand Prix, Single Race and Time Trial, and there are eight "iconic" characters to choose from: Garfield, Odie, Jon, Nermal, Arlene, Liz, Harry and Squeak. Each character and kart has its own "characteristics and unique driving style", so there will be consequences for your selections.

The game releases November 7 on Steam. No trailer as yet, but there's a selection of screenshots below.