Dying Light's Bad Blood battle royale offshoot to enter Early Access next month

Dying Light: Bad Blood is battle royale for people who hate waiting, so reckons Joseph Knoop. Techland has now revealed its slant on the genre will enter Steam's Early Access programme in September.

Within, you'll fight 11 other players and an AI-controlled zombie horde to become the last person standing. You'll scavenge for weapons and blood samples, rely on parkour to navigate its multi-tiered landscape, and will depart by helicopter from the post-apocalyptic sprawl. GET TO THE CHOPPA etc.

Check out Bad Blood's launch trailer above, and the in-game footage that surfaced in March (via IGN) below:

"We've always been keen to add more PvP multiplayer to Dying Light," says Maciej Łączny, the game's executive producer, in a statement. "We've read all of the messages from players on social media and forums, and multiplayer has been a hot topic. We've also seen how players have embraced Be the Zombie and that inspired us to expand on multiplayer. But we want to do it in the Dying Light way, where this world swarming with infected is just as much a threat as the other players.

"This is how Dying Light: Bad Blood came to life, a game based on these key principles: the freedom and fast pace of parkour movement, the constant threat of the Infected, and the creative brutality of melee combat. Combined they offer an all-new brutal royale experience. Now we encourage the community to help us fine-tune the game before its release."

Techland explains Bad Blood will cost $19.99 at Early Access launch next month, but will transition to free-to-play at full release. During its pre-release phase, the developer says new maps, modes and in-game items will be introduced for free.

Likewise, two global playtests are scheduled to run between August 25 and 26; and September 1 and 2. Registration is open from now through August 22 at 1pm PST / 9pm BST. More information on that, and all of the above, lives on the Dying Light official site.