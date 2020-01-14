Capcom Fanatical sale includes steep discounts on Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 and more

If you're in the market for anything Capcom has published, Fanatical is currently holding a sale with heavy discounts on titles like Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 and Monster Hunter World, among a nice selection of others. Also, if you're not averse to pre-orders, the forthcoming Resident Evil 3 is currently 21 percent off.

While the big 2019 games are all discounted, it's a good opportunity to stock up on back catalogue stuff: Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is AU$13.03, while Resident Evil 4 is a steal at AU$6.88. If you want to check out the old Devil May Cry games, the HD Collection is available for under AU$25.

Here are some highlights:

Devil May Cry 5: Deluxe Edition - AU$40.29 (usually AU$115.16)

Devil May Cry 5: Standard Edition - AU$29.98 (usually AU$99.95)

Resident Evil 2 - AU$25.48 (usually AU$84.95)

Dragon's Dogma - AU$13.03 (usually AU$44.95)

Resident Evil 3 (preorder) - AU$73.38 (usually AU$92.95)

Dead Rising 3 - AU$13.03 (usually AU$44.95)

Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite - AU$13.78 (usually AU$59.95)

Resident Evil 4 - AU$6.88 (usually AU$29.95)



Check out the full sale here.