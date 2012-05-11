Blizzard and Valve make nice over DOTA trademark

Blizzard Entertainment and Valve announced in a press release today that an agreement has been reached, after a long dispute , over the use of the name DOTA, originally an abbreviation for the fan-made Warcraft III map Defense of the Ancients. Valve will retain the commercial trademark to DOTA, and will not be required to change the name of their upcoming title DOTA 2, a stand-alone sequel to the Warcraft III map.

Blizzard, however, will retain the right to use the DOTA name non-commercially. This includes promoting DOTA-style maps made for Blizzard games by the community. Their in-house DOTA successor, formerly known as Blizzard DOTA, will be renamed to Blizzard All-Stars while keeping the core gameplay mostly unchanged.

"We're pleased that we could come to an agreement with Blizzard without drawing things out in a way that would benefit no one," said Gabe Newell, president and co-founder of Valve. "We both want to focus on the things our fans care about, creating and shipping great games for our communities."

This sets an interesting precedent, particularly for the group of players and developers that feel the name DOTA should be owned by the community that made it an international sensation. Do you think this agreement is a fair compromise for everyone involved?