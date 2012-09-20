Today's other news: Black Ops 2 zombies, Project Eternity coming to GOG, and more

We don't want to bury you in posts. For one thing, it would hurt - they have really sharp edges. But also, if we posted every PC gaming announcement made in a day, the most interesting stories would be crowded out. So here's our solution: a daily list of the news we didn't post. (If you've been reading the site for a while, it should look familiar .) Grab a strip of today's HTML ticker tape below:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Zombies mode was made official in today's teaser trailer . We already knew it was happening, but now we know there's a bus, too.
- Obsidian's Project Eternity will be available DRM-free from GOG , so you can keep it forever and ever.
- Gaslamp has posted archived Clockwork Empires screens from early development of its engine.
- Same new grind: both Jet Set Radio and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD are now on Steam.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's fourth map collection will release on PC on October 10 .
- Darksiders 2 The Argul's Tomb DLC has been announced , and it's coming next Wednesday.
- Relic is auctioning collecter's items to support the Canadian Cancer Society .
- Blackspace has our attention on Kickstarter : an asteroid mining action-RTS with destructible space rocks and physics-based violence. "Geological strategy" just has a nice sound to it.
- There's a subreddit for Borderlands 2 loot . That's pretty great.
- And finally, it turns out Black Mesa was made in Black Mesa . Christopher Nolan and Xzibit approve.
