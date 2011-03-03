The IGF awards have shown that this has been an amazing year for indie games. Minecraft we've all heard of, and Amnesia: The Dark Descent is great, too. But there are dozens of other gems to discover and play. Have a look at the IGF winners this year, many of them are free to play, or at least have demos to try.

Or perhaps you'd rather stare at some gorgeous gaming images instead. Duncan Harris' shots of Crysis are extraordinary. If you're looking for a new desktop background, it's certainly worth checking them out. But that's enough sightseeing, we're here to round up everything that's been going on in PC gaming into a handy list. Here it be.

This lunchtime Ed, Tom, Graham and Rich learned that sliding along the floor on your arse is an excellent mode of transportation. Especially when the objects or people you hit along the way are sent sprawling into the air in slow motion. Multiplayer Bulletstorm is a thing of cruel beauty. Why shoot a man in the head for ten points when you can tear him limb from limb with electric leashes? What are your most satisfying co-op victories?