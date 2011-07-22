Rich nudged me earlier and sent me this for the round up. It is one the strangest things I've ever seen. The video shows the producers of Tekken and Street Fighter facing off in a game of... something. I'll be honest, I have no idea what they're doing here, it's possible it loses something the translation. Rich is getting inspired though, he's already considering challenging Owen to a tights on head tug of war.

See inside for less demented PC gaming news.



Antipodeans rejoice! ABC report that the Australian government have agreed on an 18+ rating for games.



Battlleblog blogs about Battelog.



Eurogamer say Elite 4 is happening, just very slowly.



ABC has a story about a Chinese couple that sold their children for money to play games.



VG247 has Bethesda's GamesCom lineup. Rage, Prey 2 and Skyrim will appear



We never thought we'd see the day. Reddit lets us know that The New York Times is running an article on Dwarf Fortress.



Tell us readers, what's the strangest competition you've ever had? Anything that compares with the above?