You can knock another 20% off used PC gaming kit thanks to this Amazon Warehouse Black Friday deal

For savvy second-hand shoppers, there's probably not much better than finding a good deal on a used product and then slicing another 20% off the price. Well, that's what we've noticed is going on over at Amazon Warehouse at the moment. You can pick from its many second-hand, used, and open-box wares and then shave off even more money.

We don't tend to stray into the second-hand market when it comes to our recommendations during Black Friday. There's often a deal or two to be had, but you have to accept the risk of the product not quite being up to the standard you expect it to be. That said, this extra 20% off at checkout deal may just make it worthwhile.

To my surprise, there are quite a few famed products to choose from on the Amazon Warehouse page. That includes Razer's Deathadder v2 Pro Wireless gaming mouse, the much-loved SteelSeries Arctis 9X wireless gaming headset, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller, and even the HyperX CloudX cans.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Used Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse | 20,000 DPI | Wireless | $129.99 $46.36 at Amazon Warehouse (save $84)

As our own Dave James' absolute favorite gaming mouse, this lands on top of the pile for decent discounts. It's frustratingly expensive normally, but at this price you are getting an accurate, responsive mouse with that iconic DeathAdder styling. A true weapon of a gaming rodent.

Used Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | interchangeable thumbsticks | $159.99 Used Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | interchangeable thumbsticks | $159.99 $55.47 at Amazon Warehouse (save $104.52)

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate was a move to challenge Microsoft's Elite Controller dominance. Razer achieves a good portion of its goal, too, and we do love how this controller feels in use. That said, we're still Elite fans here. Though at this price, perhaps even we'd make the switch.

Used HyperX CloudX gaming headset | 3.5mm | Wired | 53mm drivers | $69.99 Used HyperX CloudX gaming headset | 3.5mm | Wired | 53mm drivers | $69.99 $20.54 at Amazon Warehouse (save $49.45)

The HyperX CloudX is the cheap and cheerful cousin to the Cloud Alpha's that we love so dearly. You can find a new set of these headphones for relatively cheap on Amazon right now, but if you really want to save some pennies then these second-hand cans might be for you.

Used SteelSeries Arctis 9X wireless gaming headset | 20+ hour battery life | $199.99 Used SteelSeries Arctis 9X wireless gaming headset | 20+ hour battery life | $199.99 $71.03 at Amazon Warehouse (save $128.96)

I'm actually using the closely-related Arctis Wireless Pro headset right now. It's my go-to gaming headset, and I've used the same pair for years with no issue. So I really rate what SteelSeries has to offer in audio, and the Arctis 9X is as premium a gaming headset as they come, but now with serious money off used.

Usually these used items only have some cosmetic damage, but there is a way to check before you hit the checkout. Just look for the used status near the 'Add to Cart' button, and hit 'details' for more. We definitely don't recommend rolling the dice on something you're unsure about, but most of the time the seller should make it clear what state of hardware you're getting.

And be warned, there's only very limited stock of each item over in the Amazon Warehouse, so you may have to dive into the Amazon Warehouse sale for yourself and snoop around.