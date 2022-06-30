Today's Wordle answer #376: Thursday, June 30

Audio player loading…

Thursday has rolled around again, so let's take a look at the answer to the June 30 (376) Wordle. This is it, the end of the month. There's definitely been a few stumbles in my Wordling over the past few weeks, but I think I've managed to not embarrass myself—in fact I've even surprised myself a few times along the way, tapping out words I'd forgotten I'd known.

However you've scored this month, you're always free to head on over to our vast Wordle archive (opens in new tab). No matter why you're here, I'm sure I can help you out. I can offer you a little hint, the full answer, and if you'd like to join in on the fun I'd be more than happy to explain the rules.

Hint for today's Wordle: June 30

As with so many words in the English language, this one has multiple meanings. The two most common ones, in this case, describe a type of storage cabinet with shelves on top, as well as a particular kind of animal pen—one usually reserved for rabbits and similar pets.

Today's Wordle answer (376)

Let me protect your impressive win streak. The answer to the June 30 (376) Wordle is HUTCH.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive.