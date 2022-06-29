Today's Wordle answer #375: Wednesday, June 29

It's the middle of the week, and that means it's time for the June 29 (375) Wordle answer. I beat today's Wordle through sheer luck. Careful strategy is a lot more reliable, but just sometimes the "trick" is to blindly stumble upon the answer and take the win. Hey, it's not a problem so long as Wordle never asks me to show my work.

If your win came a little less haphazardly than mine, why not take a minute to browse through our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) for past answers? I'm here to help with all of your Wordle problems. I can provide a helpful nudge, today's answer, and if you've never tried Wordle before I can even teach you how to play.

Hint for today's Wordle: June 29

We're dealing with an informal word today, and a pretty specialized one too. This term's only used when talking about someone or something that's a little awkward, in a tall and ungainly sort of way. There's only one vowel in today's word.

Today's Wordle answer (375)

You don't need luck when the solution's only a sentence away. The answer to the June 29 (375) Wordle is GAWKY.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).