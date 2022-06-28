Today's Wordle answer #374: Tuesday, June 28

Have you been looking for the answer to the June 28 (374) Wordle? Multiple yellow letters with no handy green to anchor them to give me all sorts of trouble—I can see the answer's in there somewhere, but which letter do I pick as the lead, knowing I only have a few guesses left? Who knew puzzle games could be so tense!

Maybe you've already cleared today's challenge, and just stopped by to look through our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I'm sure I can help you out. I've written up a handy hint, the answer in big bold text, and if you'd like to learn how to play the internet's favourite puzzle game you'll find all the information you need at the bottom of the page.

Wordle June 28: A helpful hint

Today's word is used to describe funny people, plays, and situations. The twist is they're not funny the way most things are—this term's usually brought out for something a little unusual, something more dry or unexpected. There's a double consonant in today's word, so try to keep that in mind.

Wordle today: 374 answer

I'll not keep you from the help you hoped to find any longer. The answer to the June 28 (374) Wordle is DROLL.

How to play Wordle

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.