Today's Wordle answer #371: Saturday, June 25

It's finally the weekend, so it must be time for the answer to the June 25 (371) Wordle. Looking back at the answers we've had so far, I'm amazed at the sheer variety of words we've gone through—everything from medical terms to archaic alternatives and the odd potentially cheeky solution I've had to write very carefully worded hints for.

If you'd like to have a look at Wordles gone by for yourself, just click here to access our extensive Wordle archive (opens in new tab). For everything else, you've got me on hand to help. I've written out a helpful hint, the answer just below that, and if you'd like to learn how to play Wordle I can show you how it all works.

Wordle June 25: A helpful hint

Today's word is mostly used to describe someone's eyes, especially if they're small, bright, shiny—and a little bit sinister too. This term can also be used in a more positive way to describe someone who is keeping a close eye on something.

Today's Wordle 371 answer

You've scrolled this far, so let's make sure you get what you came for. The answer to the June 25 (371) Wordle is BEADY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.