Today's Wordle answer #370: Friday, June 24

It's Friday, so that means it's time for the answer to the June 24 (370) Wordle. If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's roping in a friend to help out. Sometimes they bring fresh insight or an unusual take that makes those yellow boxes make sense, and when they don't it's just nice to know someone else is as baffled as I am.

Perhaps you've already cleared today's challenge, and clicked over here to browse through our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? No matter why you're here, I can help you out. I can offer you a gentle nudge in the right direction, the answer written out in bold capital letters, and if you've never played Wordle before I can teach you how to play.

Wordle June 24: A helpful hint

We're dealing with an archaic term today rather than something in everyday use. This word means to strike or deal a heavy blow to someone or something—even to kill. There are two vowels to find in today's word.

Today's Wordle 370 answer

Some days are trickier than others, so let me help you out. The answer to the June 24 (370) Wordle is SMITE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.