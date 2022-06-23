Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, June 23 (#369)

It's Thursday, and the best thing about Thursday is it's almost Friday. I guess the worst thing about Thursday is that it's not Friday, but here we are: might as well make the best of it with our daily Wordle. If you're tackling the June 23 (369) Wordle, we've got the answer and a hint to help you along.

Even though I get my Wordle in every day, it's always exciting when those letters flip over. A life-saving green out of nowhere, a yellow that sometimes throws up more puzzles than it does answers, and what seemed like a sure bet was, in reality, a dull grey no. I don't think I'll ever get tired of it.

If you've had your fun for today, maybe you'd like to take a look at our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? I'm sure I can help, no matter why you've dropped in today. I can give you a clue, the answer, and if you're not sure how to play Wordle I can get you up to speed quickly and easily.

Hint for today's Wordle (June 23)

However you use this word, it's always about being on the very edge of something. At times this can be a literal cliff face, but often it's more metaphorical—and almost always negative. There's only one vowel today.

Wordle today: 369 answer

Let's turn those yellow boxes into a successful row of greens for you.

The answer to the June 23 (369) Wordle is BRINK.

How to play Wordle

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.