Today's Wordle answer guide #368: Wednesday, June 22

It's Wednesday, so that must mean it's time for the answer to the June 22 (368) Wordle. I was a bit absent-minded today, and that meant I ended up making the same so-so guess twice. I wasn't even sure you could do that, but I suppose I found out the hard way that you can. Consider my sorry experience a warning, and don't waste precious attempts like I did!

Perhaps you stopped by to check out our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? I'm sure I can help, no matter why you've dropped in today. I can give you a clue, the answer, and if you're not sure how to play Wordle I can get you up to speed quickly and easily.

Wordle June 22: A helpful hint

Today's word is usually brought out when anything at all is absolutely terrible—a TV show, a joke, a smell—whatever it is, it's bad. It can also be used in place of "very", too. There are three consonants today, and they're not especially popular ones.

Today's Wordle 368 answer

I bet you almost had it, but it's best to be sure. The answer to the June 22 (368) Wordle is AWFUL.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.