Today's Wordle answer guide #367: Tuesday, June 21

It's another day, so that must mean it's time to puzzle over the answer to the June 21 (367) Wordle. I was so close to getting a satisfying three today. I had multiple greens all lined up in a row and a really good feeling about the other two. If it wasn't one word then it was definitely going to be the other, and surely luck was on my side…ah. One letter off. Still, there's always tomorrow.

If you've already cleared today's puzzle, maybe you'd like to browse through our Wordle archive (opens in new tab)? Whatever the reason for today's visit, I'm sure I can help you out. I've prepared a helpful hint, written out the answer, and if you'd like to learn how to play everyone's favourite online puzzle game I'd be happy to explain the rules.

Wordle June 21: A helpful hint

There's taking pride in your achievements, and then there's being this. Today's word implies it's not enough to be successful, you have to be so over the top about it you enjoy making others feel bad or less worthy in the process. There are two vowels today, placed next to each other.

Wordle today: 367 answer

Let me save your win streak. The answer to the June 21 (367) Wordle is GLOAT.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.