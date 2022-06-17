Today's Wordle answer guide #363: Friday, June 17

If the answer to the June 17 (363) Wordle is eluding you, you've come to the right place. It's the last day of the week, and that means my Wordle-guessing takes on a more relaxed outlook. I always hope I'll win, but on days like today it matters less than it does during the rest of the working week—Saturday's only a few hours away, after all.

Perhaps you've already breezed through today's challenge and have stopped by to browse our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the case, I'm here to help. I can offer you a quick clue, I've written out the answer, and if you've never played Wordle before I can explain how it all works.

Wordle June 17: A helpful hint

When referring to the process of making handmade glass today's word is a positive, creative, one. If you can use this word to describe an electrical fuse though then you'll need to get it replaced sooner rather than later. Just one vowel today, surrounded by consonants.

Today's Wordle 363 answer

Let's finish the working week with a win. The answer to the June 17 (363) Wordle is BLOWN.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.