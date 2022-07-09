Today's Wordle answer #385: Saturday, July 9

Audio player loading…

Welcome to PC Gamer's help section for the July 9 (385) Wordle of the day. I've got all the tips and tricks you need right here, so you can solve today's puzzle with as much or as little assistance as you wish.

Is it really the weekend already? I suppose time flies when you can duck out of whatever you're doing for a minute or two to play a massively popular puzzle game every day. Work may be on the back-burner (for some lucky people, anyway), but Wordle continues on, so I'd best keep guessing and make sure my win streak goes in the right direction.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 9

Today's answer is generally used when someone or something is standing in for whoever or whatever usually fills that role. In older texts, it can also refer to a place or area. There are two vowels today, bunched up together.

Today's Wordle answer (385)

Weekends are for winning. The answer to the July 9 (385) Wordle is STEAD.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).