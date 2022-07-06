Today's Wordle answer #382: Wednesday, July 6

Audio player loading…

I've got tips and hints for today's puzzle as well as the answer for the July 6 (382) Wordle right here. Whatever help you need with everyone's favourite daily puzzle is just a short scroll away.

There's a magical moment that only happens when you're a few good guesses in and you definitely know what a word isn't, but you still haven't got any real idea what it is either. I'm going to call it Schrödinger's Wordle, which is probably incorrect in the scientific sense but if there's a better term for this half-formed answer that is potentially absolutely right and completely wrong then I don't know what it is.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 6

Clouds. Cotton candy. Sheep. Puppies. Pillows. All of these soft things can be described using today's word. This is also a great word to describe any media that feels like hollow filler too. One of the consonants in today's answer is used three times.

Today's Wordle answer (382)

Let me help you out. The answer to the July 6 (382) Wordle is FLUFF.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).