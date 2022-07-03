Today's Wordle answer #379: Sunday, July 3

Audio player loading…

If you need a hint for today's Wordle, then you've come to the right place. Keep on scrolling for a helpful clue for the July 3 (379) Wordle, with the answer waiting just below that.

It's just you and me, Wordle. After yesterday's troubles, I wanted to make sure I breezed through today's puzzle, although it turned out that just wasn't to be. I did however get a much better lesson out of my mini-ordeal though—this game's so entertaining because of unexpected hiccups like these, and no matter how many games I play Wordle will always surprise me.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 3

We're dealing with a floral theme today. Sunday's word can refer to a specific type of small pinkish-purple flower, as well as anything sharing a similar colour. There are three consonants in today's word, with one of them used twice.

Today's Wordle answer (379)

Still not sure? No problem. The answer to the July 3 (379) Wordle is LILAC.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).