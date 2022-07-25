Today's Wordle answer #401: Monday, July 25

Audio player loading…

I'm here with your daily dose of hints, tips, and tricks for Wordle today, and if you simply want to read the answer to the July 25 (401) puzzle then the solution's just a short scroll away.

I went down a whole rabbit hole of wrong today. With the yellows I'd got I was so sure it was going to be that—and of course it actually turned out to be this. That's just how it goes some days, and I don't mind losing if it saves you from doing the same.

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, July 25

Today's answer is used exclusively for scenarios where two people are willingly running away together to get married, often without the approval of at least one side's parents or wider family. Three of today's five letters are vowels and one of them's used twice, so take your time and really think about their placement.

Today's Wordle answer (401)

Let's bring up a row of greens for you. The answer to the July 25 (401) Wordle is ELOPE.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).