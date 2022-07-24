Today's Wordle answer #400: Sunday, July 24

Audio player loading…

I can provide you with the answer to Wordle today, as well as a whole host of hints, tips, and tricks to keep your win streak going. Whatever help you need with the July 24 (400) puzzle is just a few short sentences away.

Wow, 400 already? 400 individual Wordle puzzles won, lost, pondered over, and discussed with friends all over the world? That's outstanding, just think of all the joy gained from one daily social word game. It's a good thing there are still plenty of words left for us all to puzzle over in the future too—see you at the 4000 milestone?

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, July 24

We're dealing with a broad term today, a word used in many situations to describe someone or something with control—benign or otherwise—over others. It can also be used to describe raw physical strength too. There are two vowels to find today.

Today's Wordle answer (400)

Finish your week with a win. The answer to the July 24 (400) Wordle is POWER.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

