Today's Wordle answer #399: Saturday, July 23

I've got the answer to Wordle today, a helpful hint to nudge you in the right direction, and plenty more tips to make playing the online puzzle a success. All the help you need for the July 23 (399) Wordle is just below.

It's been a real brain-melting week here, the summer heat going from pleasantly toasty to constant thoughts of ice cubes within about an hour of the sun coming up over the horizon, and that's made concentrating on Wordle difficult—but not impossible. It's all about picking quiet, cool, moments in this weather, the early morning or late evening is the perfect time to grab a little puzzle action.

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, July 23

It's time to think about insects again, as today's word is the general term for incredibly small (1-3mm) yet prolific flies. Apparently they're a great source of food for fish and birds, but humans generally see them as swarms of biting irritants.

Today's Wordle answer (399)

Want to make sure you win? No problem. The answer to the July 23 (399) Wordle is MIDGE.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).