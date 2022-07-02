Today's Wordle answer #378: Saturday, July 2

Audio player loading…

Let's solve July 2's (378) Wordle together. Keep on scrolling to see today's hint, with Saturday's answer just below that.

I definitely didn't have a great start with today's Wordle, there's something a little daunting about making a sensible guess and seeing a full row of grey boxes flip over. I'd like to pretend the second one was much better, but I've never been a great liar. Still, nothing beats the relief of squeezing in a narrow victory right at the end, does it?

Hint for today's Wordle: July 2

The solution to today's Wordle is a little bird-brained—specifically herons. What's the name of a large, white, heron-like bird? There's one vowel in today's answer, although it's used twice.

Today's Wordle answer (378)

Let's make this easy for you. The answer to the July 2 (378) Wordle is EGRET.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).