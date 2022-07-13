Today's Wordle answer #389: Wednesday, July 13

Audio player loading…

Welcome to today's Wordle repository of hints, tips and tricks, hand-crafted fresh every day to help you find today's answer with ease.

Hump day. Again. It's not exactly a surprise to see Wednesday follow Tuesday, but it can make focusing on Wordle a little harder than usual without the burst of energy that comes with the start of the week, or the sweet feeling that the weekend is mere hours away. As a result, I did struggle a little more than I should've when I played today's quiz.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 13

Today's word can be applied to a wide variety of things, always used to describe them as forgettably whatever. They're unseasoned meals, manufactured tunes that fade away with the last note, and featureless walls painted a flat beige.

Today's Wordle answer (389)

Let me help you save your win streak. The answer to the July 13 (389) Wordle is BLAND.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).