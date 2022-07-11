Today's Wordle answer #387: Monday, July 11

Audio player loading…

Keep on scrolling and you'll find the answer to today's Wordle as well as all the hints and tips needed to solve your favourite daily puzzle game by yourself.

Today must be my lucky Wordle day—the yellow boxes are plentiful, the greens aren't too far behind, and my cat didn't even once try to walk all over the keyboard. Not every day's going to be this good, but I'll make sure I can appreciate them when they appear.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 11

The answer to today's Wordle is a formal kind of address, specifically to an adult woman. You've probably heard it spoken in restaurants and shops, with varying degrees of sincerity depending on the behaviour of the lady in question. Two different letters are used twice in today's word.

Today's Wordle answer (387)

Nothing's better than starting the week off with a win. The answer to the July 11 (387) Wordle is MADAM.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).