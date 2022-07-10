Today's Wordle answer #386: Sunday, July 10

Audio player loading…

Welcome to our daily Wordle hints and tips column. Here you'll find all the help you need to solve the July 10 (386) Wordle answer.

And just like that, the weekend's almost over as quickly as it snuck up on me. At least I had a great time with today's Wordle to go some way to making up for it. It's not about the puzzle going exactly the way you want it to, but the satisfaction of seeing it unfold before your eyes, don't you think?

Hint for today's Wordle: July 10

There's a nautical theme to today's word, and you'll most often find it used when talking about ships in port, or the places people rest when they're on board. Overnight trains usually have these too.

Today's Wordle answer (386)

Let's keep your win streak going. The answer to the July 10 (386) Wordle is BERTH.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).