What Wordle answers have been used?

Looking for past Wordle answers? The simple word puzzle game has erupted in popularity, to the point where it's hard to scroll through Twitter without having your eyes assaulted with green and yellow squares. Everyone seems keen to show off their results, whether they get the answer in the first couple of tries or barely scrape through. Turning them into Townscaper buildings is always an option, too.

Occasionally, Wordle will throw out an especially tricky answer. The differences with spelling in the US, for example, can cause problems, or if the word isn't commonly used. But much of the fun of Wordle comes from figuring out what the answer might be from the clues revealed by each subsequent guess.

Wordle archive: The 10 previous solutions

This list shows you words that have been used previously, to give you an idea of what to expect from the daily word game.

Here are the Wordle solutions for the last 10 days:

Mar 14 (#268): SMELT

SMELT Mar 13 (#267): FOCUS

FOCUS Mar 12 (#266): TODAY

TODAY Mar 11 (#265): WATCH

WATCH Mar 10 (#264): LAPSE

LAPSE Mar 9 (#263): MONTH

MONTH Mar 8 (#262): SWEET

SWEET Mar 7 (#261): HOARD

HOARD Mar 6 (#260): CLOTH

CLOTH Mar 5 (#259): BRINE

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that requires you to figure out the five-letter word by the process of elimination and guesswork. You get six chances to guess, and each answer you give will let you know if the letters you've used are correct and, if they are, whether they're in the right place.

If you're looking for a more in-depth explainer, Chris goes into detail on playing Wordle, where it originated, and gives some tips to get you started.