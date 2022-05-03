Today's Wordle answer #318: Tuesday, May 3

Have you been looking for the Wordle May 3 (318) answer? Some days I rush through Wordle and find it's all over before I really noticed I started it, my fingers on autopilot and typing out words I'd forgotten I'd forgotten. I don't always come out well from those blurry experiences, but it's fun to take a different approach every now and again.

Perhaps you're here to browse our extensive collection of previous solutions in our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I'm on hand to help you out. I've got a helpful clue if you want it, the answer waiting a little further down, and if you'd like to learn how to play Wordle I can help with that, too.

Wordle May 3: A helpful hint

Whether you're thinking of a hirsute chest or a shaggy mane, this common word easily applies to both and plenty more besides.The Addam's Family's Cousin It is perhaps the definitive physical expression of this word.

Today's Wordle 318 answer

There are times when those five letters just don't make sense until you see them in the right order, so let's fix that for you now. The Wordle May 3 (318) answer is HAIRY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.