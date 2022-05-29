Today's Wordle answer #344: Sunday, May 29

Have you been scrolling through search engine results for the Wordle May 29 (344) answer? There's a lot of silent pressure tucked away in those empty boxes if you ask me. Each one could be the exact word I'm looking for, or a complete waste of a guess—and good or bad once it's entered that chance has gone forever and I'm onto the next row down, one step closer to… who knows? Not bad for a puzzle game you can clear in a coffee break, is it?

Maybe you've had no trouble at all today, and wanted to take a look at our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? No matter why you're here, I'm sure I can help. I've got a fresh hint, the full answer a little further down, and if you're not sure how to play I'd be happy to show you how.

Wordle May 29: A helpful hint

This word's pretty specific, as it refers exclusively to a very soggy sort of terrain only found in the southern parts of the US. There are three vowels to find today, so make sure you grab them all.

Today's Wordle 344 answer

It's the last day of the week, so let's finish on a successful note. The answer to the May 29 (344) Wordle is BAYOU.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.