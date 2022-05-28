Today's Wordle answer #343: Saturday, May 28

Have you been hunting for the Wordle May 28 (343) answer? It may be the weekend, but the Wordles keep on coming. That Saturday morning energy is just what I need to keep me focused, every yellow letter and potential word mulled over. It's at times like these Wordle feels properly exciting, like I'm unlocking a tiny puzzle box with my keyboard.

If you've already cleared today's challenge you might want to poke through our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead—go ahead. I'm here to help you out, however you want to be helped. I can offer you a hint, the complete answer, and if you'd like I can even teach you how to play.

Wordle May 28: A helpful hint

Today's word is sneaky and silent, something done on tip-toe upstairs or towards the fridge late at night. There's only one vowel today, so once you've found it just concentrate on organising the surrounding consonants.

Today's Wordle 343 answer

Too many yellow boxes and not enough guesses left? It happens to us all. The answer to the May 28 (343) Wordle is CREPT.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.