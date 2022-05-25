Today's Wordle answer #340: Wednesday, May 25

Have you been trying to find the Wordle May 25 (340) answer? I'm sure some days those green boxes are rarer than a word that rhymes with "orange". I try every combination I can think of, yet the daily puzzle game insists every guess is as unhelpful as the last and I just about manage to squeak, rather than confidently roar, my way to victory.

You may have already cleared today's puzzle and only stopped by to browse our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead—go and click to your heart's content. I'm here to help, no matter why you came to visit. I can offer you a cheeky clue, the answer typed out in bold capitals, and if you'd like to learn how to play Wordle I'd be more than happy to teach you.

Wordle May 25: A helpful hint

Today's word is an assertive one, and something that can apply to yourself or another person. You'll bring this one out when you want to prove someone's expertise or experience in a particular area, or assert that something is true.

Today's Wordle 340 answer

You're here for the solution, and I'm happy to provide it without any further delay. The answer to the May 25 (340) Wordle is VOUCH.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.