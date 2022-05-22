Today's Wordle answer #337: Sunday, May 22

Have you been hoping to find the Wordle May 22 (337) answer? It's the last day of the weekend and we all deserve an easy day, a freshly brewed mug of coffee, a long bath, and plenty of time to prod our favourite word game. Let's put our feet up, relax, and just for one day whatever Wordle will be will be.

Maybe you've cleared today's puzzle and just wanted to browse our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I'm here to lend a hand. I've got a quick hint if you'd like one, the answer, and if you'd like to learn how Wordle works I'd be happy to show you.

Wordle May 22: A helpful hint

As Homer (the one who famously puts the "Doh!" in donut) once said, this item, whether it's folded paper or pocketable discs of metal, can be exchanged for goods and services.

Today's Wordle 337 answer

It's not always worth risking your win streak over one word, so let me help you out. The answer to the May 22 (337) Wordle is MONEY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.