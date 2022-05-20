Today's Wordle answer #335: Friday, May 20

Have you been scouring the internet for the Wordle May 20 (335) answer? Let's get some positive thinking in here: Win or lose, every guess I make is one step closer to revealing the answer. Thanks for that, Wordle—knowing the solution's just a few keypresses away even if my screen's an embarrassing sea of grey boxes definitely helps.

Maybe you've already cleared today's puzzle and wanted to look through our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I want to help you win. I've got a quick hint prepared just for you, the answer a little further below that, and if you're new to the game I can even teach you how to play.

Wordle May 20: A helpful hint

This word is made for us—in fact it's definitely on this page already. At the risk of being obvious, what would you call someone who loves playing games?

Today's Wordle 335 answer

You'll kick yourself when you see it. The answer to the May 20 (335) Wordle is GAMER.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.