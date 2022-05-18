Today's Wordle answer #333: Wednesday, May 18

Have you been looking for the Wordle May 18 (333) answer? Sometimes picking the right word can feel a little daunting, and it's in those moments I reach for an affirmative word to help get my daily Wordle started off on the right foot. Next time you're in need of a positive opener why not try kicking things off with "GREAT" "BRAVO" or "SMILE"?

Perhaps you're already happy enough and came here to check out our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for today's visit, I'm sure I can help. I can offer a clue if you want one, give you the answer if you'd prefer, and if you've never played Wordle before and would like to know how I'd be happy to show you the ropes.

Wordle May 18: A helpful hint

There are two very different common meanings for today's word (and a few more on top). In one sense it's all about cleaning, scrubbing away so hard you might leave a mark. Another use for it is to look for something—the sort of search that takes a lot of time and effort. You've got two vowels right next to each other today.

Today's Wordle 333 answer

I don't know how your Wordle's going, but I do know I can give you the one thing you really need to save your win streak. The answer to the May 18 (333) Wordle is SCOUR.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.